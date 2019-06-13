Karan Singh Grover on entering Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Would have played Mr Bajaj even if he was 300-year-old

Karan Singh Grover is all set to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. He will step into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who played this irresistible character brilliantly. Mr Bajaj’s entry will spice up the drama and create a rift between the lovers Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Interestingly, Karan was part of the original show, where he played Prerna and Mr Bajaj’s son-in-law.

Karan is back on the small screen after six years. He was last seen playing Asad in Qubool Hai, the show he quit to move to Bollywood. Karan made an impressive debut with Alone opposite Bipasha Basu.

While his film career failed to take off, Karan and Bipasha fell in love and tied the knot in 2016. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, the actor will also be seen making his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Boss: Baap of Special Services. The 37-year-old is also looking forward to the release of his films Aadat and Firrkie.

Karan Singh Grover recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. He talked about his television comeback, playing Mr Bajaj and more.

Excerpts from the conversation.

You are all set to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay. How are you feeling?

I am very very excited. I know there is a lot of expectation given that Ronit Roy did a fabulous job but I don’t believe in taking any pressure. The only emotion that I have is gratitude and excitement.

What made you choose this as your comeback vehicle?

There was no choice. Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr. Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all. There have been few changes made in the character and it has new dimensions. The new sketch has been done brilliantly by the writers and Ekta, of course. I too have given a few suggestions. Now, it’s all up to the audience.

There was a lot of speculation around who will play Mr Bajaj. Did you feel lucky to be the chosen one?

Of course, I was thrilled. Also, the call came to me first so I knew I was doing it. And then I started hearing other names but I knew it’s all a lie as I am on-board. But it’s always nice to know who all are there in your league, and some were really big names.

Weren’t you apprehensive to don an older character and the salt and pepper look?

Even if Mr Bajaj was 300-year-old, I would still play it. As for the look, I do have a few white, which Bipasha (Basu) keeps telling me to colour. I guess now I wouldn’t need to bother.

Have you followed the reboot version of the show? How do you like Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna?

I did follow it in the beginning, it’s Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes. I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant. They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari’s work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome.

While your fans are excited about your return, there’s a section that would be upset about the new angle in Anurag and Prerna’s love story. Are you ready for the criticism?

I am up for all the love. I have a very strong army, that’s ruthless and strong. So whenever there’s any bashing, which I know there will be, they will take care of it. They don’t let any of it come to me.

You will also be seen as a father in the show. Since you are yet to embrace parenthood in real life, does it get challenging to bring the emotions?

Who said I am not a father? I have a small baby named Bipasha. I have a lot of paternal love for her, so there was no difficulty emoting as a father. Also, I really enjoy working with children. They have exciting energy around them. Adulthood is boring.

What was Bipasha’s reaction to you doing Kasautii?

She was thrilled. Although she hasn’t followed the show, she knows it’s a popular show and the character of Mr Bajaj is an iconic one. She is also happy that I would be around the Basus. She was like what’s with you man, you always find a way into Basu families (laughs).

Any memories that you have from the original series?

I really remember Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy being such fabulous actors. I would be nervous as to how do I even say my lines around them. But they really helped me a lot. Even when they were not working, they really helped me polish my acting skills. They also had very warm energy to them.

Any messages to your fans who are excited to have you back?

All I want to tell them is that now you know why I kept myself away. If I was around, I wouldn’t have been Mr Bajaj.