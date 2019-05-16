Karan Singh Grover to play Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

The cat is finally out of the bag. Karan Singh Grover has been roped in to play Rishabh Bajaj in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Interestingly, Karan was also part of the original series, where he played Anurag and Prerna’s (Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari) son-in-law.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Karan will soon start shooting for his entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The makers were juggling with multiple options but decided to go with him. He will play a suave and charming businessman. His entry will definitely spice up the chemistry between Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ Anurag and Prerna. As of now, Karan is glad to be back on television and on a show which made him a household name.”

Apart from Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, the show also stars Hina Khan as Komolika. The actor recently wrapped up her shoot to fly off to Cannes, where she would be releasing the first look of her upcoming film Lines.

Ronit Roy played the original Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The salt and pepper look, inspired by Richard Gere, and his baritone made him an irresistible character on TV. Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently bid Ronit’s Bajaj a farewell via an Instagram post. Announcing her hunt for the new Rishabh Bajaj, she had shared, “the time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ‘ casted’As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm)”

Karan Singh Grover, popularly known as KSG, will soon also make his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services. He is making a comeback to television after almost six years. After Kasautii, the actor appeared in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, which brought him immense stardom. KSG then shifted base to Bollywood and has played the lead in films like Alone and Hate Story 3. Karan is married to Bipasha Basu, and the couple recently celebrated their third anniversary.

Recently, speaking to indianexpress.com, Karan had shared how he feels fortunate to be loved even when he was away from screens for so long. He said, “I have been extremely lucky to have the same amount of love and support even when I haven’t been around. They have been so faithful that it’s overwhelming sometimes. My fans are my extended family and they are also waiting for me to be back soon.”