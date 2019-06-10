Bipasha Basu, Hina Khan and others congratulate Karan Singh Grover on his new journey as Mr Bajaj

Actor Karan Singh Grover has joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The actor will be seen playing the iconic character Mr Bajaj. KSG took to Instagram and revealed his look. He captioned the image, “My only two companions…Chaos and Victory It’s time to attain another…we shall see. #kasautiizindagiikay”

Advertising

Introducing the character to the world, Ekta Kapoor shared, “Hello Rishab !!! U are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine …. An acquired taste like single malt ….u carry ur calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu’s boyish yet deep intensity n bajaj‘s age old charm !!!”

Soon, Bipasha Basu, wife of Karan Singh Grover, wished him all the luck on Instagram with a post that read, “All the best @iamksgofficial for this new journey as the iconic #mrbajaj in @ektaravikapoor ‘s #kasautiizindagiikay2 on @starplus 🙏 Always knew the hubby is hot but this salt and pepper hair is something else… very few can rock this look … but HE SO CAN😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Enjoy the new ride love ❤️ Durga Durga 🙏 #humarabajaj”

Hina Khan, who played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, congratulated Karan. She wrote, “Woohooooo many congratulations to you and team, my best wishes to Karan”

Advertising

Karanvir Bohra commented on the photo posted by Ekta Kapoor. He wrote, “This man is going to killlll it🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @iamksgofficial ….next level #bohthard”

Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “This grey look is just so hawwwwt @iamksgofficial .. i superrrr excited for Mr Bajaj’s entry in the show! I m super thrilled … All the very best to the whole team.”

“Killing it..break a few million hearts bro..well done..finally humara bajaj,” Vivan Bhatena commented.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay also stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samathaan in the lead roles of Prernaa and Anurag, respectively.