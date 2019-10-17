Karan Singh Grover exits Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover, who played the dynamic Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has exited the drama. The actor was brought onboard earlier this June to spice up the drama between the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna (Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes). Unfortunately, KSG, as he is fondly called, neither got an opportunity to perform nor the audience was impressed with his act as Mr Bajaj.

Advertising

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “While there was a lot of hype around Mr Bajaj, the character failed to make a connect with the audience. With most fans enjoying the Anurag-Prerna romance, the makers focussed more on them. Karan too was reportedly unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up. After discussing the same with the makers, they amicably decided to end the role.”

Karan Singh Grover took to his social media to thank his co-stars and producer Ekta Kapoor. He wrote, “Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa.”

As readers would know, the character of Rishabh Bajaj was originally essayed by Ronit Bose Roy. The talented actor not only changed the way older men were projected on-screen but he also went on to write a new career path for himself with this role.

Before entering the show, Karan had exclusively told indianexpress.com that he would have played the character even if it was 300-year-old. He said, “There was no choice. Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr. Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all. There have been few changes made in the character and it has new dimensions. The new sketch has been done brilliantly by the writers and Ekta of course. I too have given a few suggestions, now it’s all up to the audience.”

With Mr Bajaj’s exit, fans are geared up to welcome back Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While Hina Khan earlier essayed the character, with her quitting the show for her film commitments, Aamna Sharif has been brought on board to play the stylish vamp.