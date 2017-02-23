Karan Singh Grover and my chemistry as co-hosts of Nach Baliye 8 will be interesting: Upasana Singh

The audience will have the real Upasana Singh as well as a different character in Nach Baliye 8. The audience will have the real Upasana Singh as well as a different character in Nach Baliye 8.

Actor Karan Singh Grover has finally got his hosting partner for Nach Baliye 8, and it’s none other than Kapil Sharma’s bua aka Upasana Singh. The actor is turning host for the first time and is naturally excited. In an interview to the indianexpress.com, Upasana speaks about hosting Nach Baliye 8 and her unique pairing with Karan. “I always loved watching Nach Baliye. I was even supposed to participate in it but it didn’t happen for some reasons. But I am excited to host it. I enjoy watching dance shows and it is a great opportunity for me,” Upasana says.

Also read | Nach Baliye 8: Mona Lisa and Vikrant confirm participation, begin rehearsals already. Watch video

It’s not just admiration for the show but also her love for dance, which made Upasana sign it. “I am a trained classical dancer. I love dancing. Of course, I am not a contestant but I will definitely try to get a chance to dance. I am sure, I will get to fulfill that desire,” she says.

More from the world of Entertainment:

After Karan’s name for the show’s host surfaced, there was a lot of speculation about who will give him company, but no one could have thought that it would be Upasana, who’s his senior in the profession. The actor, however, feels that their repartee would be entertaining for the audience. “I am quite excited to work with Karan and I know I will enjoy a lot. We have done rehearsals and they have come out really well. I have worked with him earlier on Kapil’s show, so, I know that his timing is superb. That you have to give to him. He is brilliant, and our timings match. When you are doing comedy, you need to get the right reaction from your partner. That’s what I get from Karan. Our pairing is going to be very interesting to watch.”

Also read| Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao not part of Nach Baliye 8. Here’s how Keith is making his TV comeback

Upasana also reveals that she will play a new character in the show. “You will see me and a character that we have prepared. So, the show will have the real Upasana as well as a different character.” The shooting for the show will start on March 20. It is rumoured that Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis and Sonakshi Sinha will judge the Star Plus reality series, with names of many top TV couples being speculated as the contestants.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd