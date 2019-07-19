Karan Patel quits Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan Patel, who plays Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has quit the Star Plus daily. The actor has quit the show to participate in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Advertising

Karan’s team released a statement on Friday confirming the news, “Yes, Karan is moving onto participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. We tried to work out our dates to accomodate many commitments but because it did not seem possible, we have chosen to end a very memorable journey of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. The serial gave him so much love and care, for which he will be forvever grateful.”.

The statement on behalf of the actor further thanked producer Ekta Kapoor, the team and his fans, “We are ever grateful to Ekta Kapoor and the entire team who have always shown Karan so much love and support, allowing him to grow beyond the show and to take on new work commitments. We would like to duly mention that had it not been for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, a lot that has come our way, including Khatron Ke Khiladi, would not have happened. We urge you to continue loving and adoring Karan the way you have all this while. It is a tough show that he has up next. Let’s cheer and make him win.”

As per sources, Uttaran actor Chaitanya Chaudhary will replace Karan Patel. The actor will soon join the cast that also includes Divyanka Tripathi, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee and Abhishek Verma among others.

Advertising

A source told indianexpress.com, “Karan Patel is really kicked about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although he embraced fitness a couple of years back, he has been really working hard for the last few months to do well on the show. Karan is positive he will do a great job. As far as Yeh Hai Mobabbatein is concerned, it has had its great run. Although it’s a special show for Karan, there is not much clarity about how long will it go on. Missing the opportunity of Khatron Ke Khiladi over Yeh Hai Mohabbatein would have been foolish.”

Apart from Karan Patel, Shaan, RJ Malishka, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilker, Dharmesh Yelende and Balraj Sayal have also been confirmed as contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The Rohit Shetty hosted series will be shot in Bulgaria. The team will begin shooting for the latest season from August 1.