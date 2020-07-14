Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee test negative for coronavirus

Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee took the COVID-19 test after co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive. (Photo: PR handout) Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee took the COVID-19 test after co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive. (Photo: PR handout)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan recently revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, his co-stars from the show, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee also got themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Their team has now shared that both the actors have tested negative for COVID-19.

Karan Patel’s spokesperson released a statement that read, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all’s good. He requests everyone to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry.” The team also confirmed the result of Pooja’s test and said the actor has urged everyone to not wander unless absolutely needed.

The shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently on hold and the set has been fumigated and sanitised. The entire cast and crew have also been asked to stay under quarantine. Before getting tested, Karan had shared that he was not on set for a few days nor had come in close contact with Parth. However, he wanted to get tested for himself and his family.

Pooja Banerjee shared an update about her test on Instagram stories. Pooja Banerjee shared an update about her test on Instagram stories.

On July 12, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis. The actor informed followers that he was in home quarantine and has mild symptoms. He also asked everyone who had been in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Samthaan wrote, “Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 …hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care😇.”

Balaji Telefilms, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also released a statement that they are taking all precautions mentioned in the guideline. It added that they were and will continue following all protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets

Earlier, television shows Mere Sai and Dr B R Ambedkar also had to put the shoot on hold after a crew member and an actor, respectively, tested positive for coronavirus. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon’s personal hairdresser is also recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. However since she hasn’t been on the set, the shoot did not get affected.

