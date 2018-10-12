Karan Patel on Me Too: The bigger the name of the culprit, the severe the punishment should be

Karan Patel is of the opinion that the bigger the name, the punishment should also be bigger.

The current #MeToo movement has taken the industry by storm. Women of all age are coming out sharing their ordeals, many that occurred decades back. Support towards them has also been coming in slow and steady from the celebrities.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is one actor who never minces his words. With a strong opinion towards burning issues in the country, Karan doesn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on his social media page. On his part, the actor shared that more than shocked, he has been feeling ashamed to read the plight of these women.

“It’s disgusting that a chain reaction had to be formed for them to speak out. It’s sad that women cannot even come out and complain about their ordeal. Why is that she needed to be accompanied by another victim to talk about it? Why weren’t people ready to listen? It’s ironical that this movement arrived during Navratri. My blood boils thinking that while these nine days we worship a female goddess, the rest of the day women are treated like shit. I think as a country, we are the biggest hypocrite,” shared Karan in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

When asked if he feels the television industry is a safe working place, he said, “Honestly, I haven’t worked outside Balaji to comment on this. As for us, the Balaji sets are the most secure and safe place for anyone. And I think it is so because it is run by two women (Shobha and Ekta Kapoor). They understand the need for a healthy working environment. Also, I think most actors in the TV industry have been working for so long that they know each other really well. So there is no scope of any out of conduct activities.”

The Me Too campaign has seen big names like Nana Patekar, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl, among others being accused of sexual harassment. Karan is of the opinion that the bigger the name, the punishment should also be bigger. “The names that have come out, if they are indeed at fault, should be punished severely. It should be an example that no one would take their name and position for granted. But I must add here that a proper investigation is also needed. For there might be few, who would want to take undue advantage of the situation. The innocent shouldn’t bear the brunt. That will just lose the motive of this movement,” shared the 34-year-old actor.

Also read | #MeToo: Here is the list of all men from the film industry who have been accused of harassment

Giving his personal suggestion on the next course of action to protect women rights, Karan said, “First and foremost, we need to get a separate court in place. We have numerous courts in our country but the law takes too long to bring justice. These separate courts should be planned in every city, town, and villages. It would only look into the matter of sexual harassment and assaults. These cases shouldn’t turn into just another file and lie on tables for years. A prompt action is needed. India is a country with one of the highest number of cases of crimes against women. A swift action is needed to solve this issue.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd