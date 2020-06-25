Karan Patel: Looking forward to begin shoot as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Patel was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Photo: Karan Patel) Karan Patel was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Photo: Karan Patel)

Attention, fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay! Gear up to welcome Karan Patel as the new Mr Bajaj. After weeks of speculations around who will bag the coveted role, the makers have finally confirmed that Patel will replace Karan Singh Grover.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Karan Patel shared, “I am looking forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin shooting next week. It’s going to be fun in many ways, firstly to resume work after almost three months. Most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj’s son’s friend in the original, and now starring in the show as Mr Bajaj, well, life has come to a full circle.”

Karan Singh Grover had quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay last year in October but came back after a few months. Now that the team was about to shoot, KSG, as he is lovingly called, decided to call it quits again. He wasn’t keen to continue with his character turning so grey. Also, the recent restrictions on shoots made him cautious. The actor informed the team about his reluctance to shoot, and thus the hunt for the new Mr Bajaj began. Karan Patel has already worked with Balaji Telefilms. While there were many names floating around, the team finalised him for the part on Thursday.

The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay launched in 2018 with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan reprising the roles of Prerna and Anurag. While Hina Khan joined the show as the stylish vamp Komolika, she was replaced by Aamna Sharif, after the former had to leave owing to prior commitments. Mr Rishabh Bajaj is a dynamic character of a suave businessman and was essayed by Ronit Roy in the original.

Karan Patel, as readers would remember, was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein playing the lead role of Raman. He is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, that is currently airing on Colors. If sources are to be believed, Patel is also one of the finalists this season along with Karishma Tanna and Ballraj.

Shoots for most Balaji Telefilms serials will reportedly resume from Friday.

