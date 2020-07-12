Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karan Patel to get tested for coronavirus

Karan Patel recently joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Bajaj. (Photo: PR Handout) Karan Patel recently joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Bajaj. (Photo: PR Handout)

Television Parth Samthaan on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to social media to share that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. A few hours later, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Karan Patel shared that he would take the swab test as a precautionary measure.

Karan Patel recently joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay replacing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. On the first day of shoot, he had shot with Parth Samthaan but did not come in close contact with him. As a precautionary measure, the actor, however, has decided to get tested for coronavirus.

A statement shared by Karan Patel’s team said while the actor has not been on set recently, he wants to take the swab test for the safety of people around him. The spokesperson also shared that Patel is fine and asked his fans to not panic.

Here’s the full statement shared by Karan Patel’s team:

“Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic, this too shall pass.”

Meanwhile, following protocols, the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been put on hold for three days. The cast and crew have been asked to go into quarantine. Other actors like Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey and Erica Fernandes will reportedly also undergo the test for coronavirus.

Karan Patel is married to television actor Ankita Bhargava. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year in December. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor is also currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

