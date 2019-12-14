Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcome baby girl

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have had a magical love story. (Photo: Ankita Patel/Instagram) Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have had a magical love story. (Photo: Ankita Patel/Instagram)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been blessed with a baby girl. Karan’s wife Ankita Bhargava delivered the baby on Saturday, December 14. This is the couple’s first child.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Karan and Ankita had unfortunately lost their first child in a miscarriage last year. This time when Ankita conceived, they decided to keep the news a secret for the longest time. Karan was away for Khatron Ke Khiladi for more than a month in August and while it was difficult for Ankita, she had her family by her side. The couple is overjoyed welcoming the new member in their lives.”

In a statement to the media, Karan Patel stated, “I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated. The only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go. Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us, and continue to bless us.”

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have had a magical love story. His Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni got him introduced to Ankita, sensing that the two are quite compatible. Ankita’s father Abhay Bhargava is also part of the same show and he gave his blessing to this supposed ‘arranged marriage’ setup meeting.

And as luck would have it, Karan and Ankita bonded really well and in a couple of meetings, decided to spend their lives together. The family was overjoyed with the decision, and they had a fairytale wedding on May 3, 2015. Ankita and Karan have stood the test of time and proved that marriages are definitely made in heaven.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ankita had spoken about extending her family soon. “Oh yes! We are ready for it but all in good time. Karan loves kids and he will be the best father. I can’t wait to start a family with him. I think even Naughty (their pet dog) is ready for some company.”

Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to air its last episode next week. The actor is also one of the finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi, which will launch in February next year. Ankita Bhargava was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd