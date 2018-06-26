Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava suffers miscarriage

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita was four months pregnant. Karan Patel’s wife Ankita was four months pregnant.

TV actor Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage recently. The actor, who is married to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel, was four months pregnant. The incident happened on Wednesday, a day after she was seen standing strong beside her husband at the Gold Awards.

An actor from Karan’s show shared, “Everyone on the set is disheartened by this unfortunate incident. Karan and Ankita were really happy about the baby but seems like fate had other plans. While Karan is keeping a brave front, he is devastated, and it will take time to overcome this loss. It was their first child and they were really looking forward to embrace parenthood. We hope God gives them all the strength.”

Ankita’s father Abhay Bhargava also spoke to Bombay Times and shared that Ankita is now doing better. The family has chosen not to comment further on the matter.

The actors had recently made an appearance on chat show Juzz Baatt where they talked about embracing parenthood and how it was a befitting reply to all, who questioned their marriage.

