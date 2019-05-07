Karan Oberoi case: A Band of Boys, Pooja Bedi come out in support of their friend

A day after TV actor and singer Karan Oberoi was arrested on charges of rape, members of his former music band and close friends A Band of Boys went live on Facebook to defend their colleague, claiming that the allegations against the actor are baseless.

Sudhanshu Pandey, actor and member of the band, said, “I have known Karan for about 20 years, we were in the band together, yes, but we have also worked as actors. We were even neighbours once so we have been with each other through the highs and lows of life. And I know him and his family…he has been brought up well. We can never believe that he did those things, he has been the most chivalrous one of us all.”

Actor Pooja Bedi, who was also present, defended her “best friend” of 15 years and said, “It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this, the reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law.”

Claiming that she is thick with Karan, the actor said it is surprising that he never mentioned the woman in question to her.

“I have never heard of this girl, and I have been friends with him for 15 years,” she added.

Karan Oberoi was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman. While the actor’s lawyer has said the allegations are false, the FIR made by the woman against the actor reads, “Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up.”

Karan Oberoi is best known for playing the character of Raghav in popular Indian show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. He was last seen in web series Inside Edge.