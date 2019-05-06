TV actor Karan Oberoi arrested on rape charges

Television actor Karan Oberoi, best known for playing Raghav in popular Hindi show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, was on Monday arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with a rape case. The actor has been accused of raping and blackmailing a woman.

An FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested the actor on the basis of a complaint registered by the woman. He is currently in police custody,” said Shailesh Pasalwar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.

“Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up,” police officials said quoting the FIR.

Apart from featuring in shows and ads, Karan Oberoi is also a singer. He was a part of a pop band called Band of Boys, whose other members include Sudhanshu Pandey, Sherrin Varghese, Siddharth Haldipur and Chaitnya Bhosale. The band was formed in 2001. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge.