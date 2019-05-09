Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody, lawyer to apply for bail

Actor-singer Karan Oberoi on Monday was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai. On Thursday, Karan was produced at an Andheri court following which the actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Advertising

Karan’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told indianexpress.com, “The court rejected the police’s demand of further police custody and announced judicial custody for Karan. We will be applying for bail tomorrow itself. It is quite disappointing the way the case is being handled. The FIR has many loopholes making it seem that it is absolutely false.”

Dinesh also shared that they will be approaching the High Court as they believe this case can become a trendsetter in the coming days. “We want the world to understand how a false case can be made up with the help of police. If two people have an issue, it shouldn’t turn out this way. Law is for the protection of citizens. It shouldn’t be misused by anyone for their benefit,” the lawyer added.

Karan Oberoi’s close friends and members of his former music band A Band of Boys on Wednesday went live on Facebook to defend him.

Advertising

Close friend Sudhanshu Pandey, who is also a member of the band, said, “I have known Karan for about 20 years. We were in the band together, yes, but we have also worked as actors. We were even neighbours once so we have been with each other through the highs and lows of life. And I know him and his family. He has been brought up well. We can never believe that he did those things. He has been the most chivalrous one of us all.”

Actor Pooja Bedi shared, “It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this. The reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law.”

In the FIR registered against Karan Oberoi by the victim, it states that the actor raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her and had even filmed the act in order to blackmail her later.