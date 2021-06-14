Karan Mehra shares birthday wish for son Kavish: ‘I’m always right there in your heart’

Actor Karan Mehra took to Instagram on Monday to post a birthday wish for his son Kavish Mehra. Along with the wish, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared photos of the birthday cake and a gift from Hamleys.

Karan captioned the photos, “Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra 😘🤗 God bless you and protect you always😇 I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions………….❤️ I’m always right there in your heart” I will always LOVE YOU🤗 Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish 🙏 Kove and Kugs 😘🤗.”

Karan Mehra’s colleagues Nidhi Uttam, Deepika Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, Charul Malik, and Jaswir Kaur among others also wished Kavish in the comments section.

Karan Mehra is currently out on bail after he was arrested for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha had lodged an FIR with Goregaon police under Sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

After his arrest for alleged domestic violence, Karan had denied the claims and raised concerns about his son’s safety. “We have been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since we could see there was no point staying together, we decided to part ways. Given we have a son, I wanted to separate amicably so that we can give him a good future. I came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, I called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia home so that he can help us come to a mutual decision,“ shared Karan.

Since they could not come to an understanding on the alimony amount and other demands, the actor told Nisha and Ritesh that they will talk about it later or let the court decide.

Later, while he was speaking to his mother, Karan Mehra shared that Nisha Rawal barged in and started abusing him and his family. “She even spat at me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he said.