Karan Mehra says police complaint a ploy to get hefty alimony, Nisha Rawal says he is having an extramarital affair: Who said what

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday after wife Nisha Rawal filed assault charges against him. He was released on bail later. After the police case, both Karan and Nisha spoke to the media, sharing their sides of the story. While Nisha blamed Karan for having an extramarital affair, the latter said that his wife was trying to frame him to extract a hefty alimony from him.

Here’s what Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have said about each other.

Nisha Rawal called police, said Karan Mehra hit her

On May 31 night, Nisha Rawal summoned police home to file a complaint against husband Karan Mehra. With an injury on her head, she accused him of pushing her against the wall post a brawl. Karan was detained by the police for questioning, and later placed under arrest. He was granted bail the next day.

Karan Mehra’s statement on the injury

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor dismissed his wife’s claims that he pushed her. Instead, Karan said that after their argument, Nisha smashed her head on the wall to implicate him. He said that while he was speaking to his mother on the phone, Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family. “She even spat on me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Nisha Rawal on what transpired that night

Nisha called a press conference on Tuesday evening and shared that this was not the first time her husband hit her. She revealed that she still loves him and has been keeping quiet for a long time. However, she doesn’t want their son Kavish to grow up and feel that his mother never took a stand for him. Sharing details of what transpired that night, Nisha said that Karan had been putting off a discussion on their divorce and alimony for a long time. While they were on it that day, the couple had a major argument, and she used some unsavoury words in a fit of rage. “Karan just walked out of the room, and as I stood up to leave, he grabbed me by my hair and smashed my head on the wall. Before I could even realise I was bleeding, he pinned me against the wall holding me by my neck. I actually cried out to him asking why he hates me so much,” shared Nisha.

Karan Mehra claims Nisha sought massive alimony

The actor said that he called had called Nisha’s rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia home to help them talk things out and come to a mutual agreement on the alimony. However, as per Karan, they demanded a huge alimony amount, which was not possible for him to pay. Nisha also reportedly gave him a huge list of things that she needs. On the day of the event, after not coming to a conclusion, Karan said he told them that they will talk about it later or let the court decide.

Nisha Rawal’s response to it

The Shaadi Mubarak actor shared that her only concern was her child’s future and his higher education. She also added that she has always supported Karan financially, and is capable to earn herself. “I had given him all my jewellery to pay off EMIs last year when there was no work. I even told him to shift to a smaller place. I have been a supportive partner. The money I demanded was only for my son, and I even told Karan that I would not hold it against him if he is not able to pay the same.” On claims that she hit herself, Nisha said she is an actor and would never do anything to harm her face, as that is her ‘bread and butter’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

What led to the talks of divorce between the couple?

Karan said there was trouble in their marriage for last few years and they were trying to ‘fix things’. “We have been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since we could see there was no point staying together, we decided to part ways. Given we have a son, I wanted to separate amicably so that we can give him a good future.”

Nisha’s version — As per Nisha, Karan was having an extramarital affair which led to a dispute in their relationship. She revealed that she found out about his illicit relationship a few months back, and while she was ready to forgive him, Karan showed no remorse or guilt. “Earlier, I felt it was a fling, but on confronting Karan, he accepted that he was in love with someone else. While I was broken at this revelation, I tried to work things out, but he was not interested. He neither showed any remorse or guilt. That’s when I thought it was better to get separated.”

Karan, however, has dismissed the claim. “All these allegations are bound to come up and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I haven’t cheated on her and I am not having an extramarital affair,” he said.

Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder

Nisha said that she was diagnosed with bipolar after a miscarriage in 2014. She also told the media that Karan was emotionally unavailable even then, and would hit her.

Also Read | Nisha Rawal gets support from friends Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khatwani

The last word

Karan Mehra said Nisha’s brother threatened to kill him and his family. He said he is staying with friends as of now and might move in with his parents soon. Sharing that the police has cooperated with him, Karan said he is in talks with his lawyers and waiting for divorce proceedings to begin.

Nisha Rawal shared that she has submitted all the proofs to the police and has complete faith in the law.