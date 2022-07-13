Karan Mehra reunites with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars, fans ask ‘where is Hina Khan?’

Television actor Karan Mehra, who essayed the role of Naitik Singhania in the popular Hindi daily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost eight years, had a reunion with his co-actors from the show. He posted pictures from their get-together on social media, leaving the fans of the show nostalgic. The show’s lead Hina Khan, however, was missing from the get-together.

In the photos, Karan can be seen posing with Bhabhi ma (Medha Jambotakar), Nandani (Nidhi Uttam), Rashmi (Neha Saroopa), Mohit (Ayush Agarwal) and others. In one of the photos, all of them are seen on a video call with actor Sonali Verma, who played the role of Naitik’s mother Gayatri Singhania.

Sharing the photo, Karan wrote in the caption, “What an evening of catching up all the old memories we shared of our “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” days ☺️….love you all 😘🤗 @ayush_viz @nehasaroopa6 @nidhiuttam @medhajambotkar @neelimaneel @themohitpathak @sakshikohli02.”

The longest-running show on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went through several shuffling of actors with the change of its plot. Karan was among the first lot of actors who led the show’s cast.

Seeing the original cast come together after many years, left the fans of the show emotional. One of them commented on Karan’s post, “So happy to see you all together 🙏🙏Amazing & Happy pictures 😘😘.” Another added, “Ohhhh we miss this bond..” A user also wrote, “Reunion of yrkkh🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy to see you all😍😍😍😍.” Some also mentioned how they miss watching Karan on the show and a few hoped this reunion was also attended by Hina Khan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air on Star Plus since 2009. The show has witnessed many generational leaps.