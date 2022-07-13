scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Karan Mehra reunites with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars, fans ask ‘where is Hina Khan?’

Karan Mehra essayed the lead role of Naitik Singhania in the longest-running show on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was paired opposite Hina Khan in the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 11:40:24 am
karan mehra yeh rishta kya kehlata hai reunionKaran Mehra shared photos from his get together with the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Karan Mehra/Instagram)

Television actor Karan Mehra, who essayed the role of Naitik Singhania in the popular Hindi daily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost eight years, had a reunion with his co-actors from the show. He posted pictures from their get-together on social media, leaving the fans of the show nostalgic. The show’s lead Hina Khan, however, was missing from the get-together.

In the photos, Karan can be seen posing with Bhabhi ma (Medha Jambotakar), Nandani (Nidhi Uttam), Rashmi (Neha Saroopa), Mohit (Ayush Agarwal) and others. In one of the photos, all of them are seen on a video call with actor Sonali Verma, who played the role of Naitik’s mother Gayatri Singhania.

Also read |Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Prize money bumped up to Rs 7.5 cr in Amitabh Bachchan show, here are all the changes introduced this year

Sharing the photo, Karan wrote in the caption, “What an evening of catching up all the old memories we shared of our “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” days ☺️….love you all 😘🤗 @ayush_viz @nehasaroopa6 @nidhiuttam @medhajambotkar @neelimaneel @themohitpathak @sakshikohli02.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

The longest-running show on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went through several shuffling of actors with the change of its plot. Karan was among the first lot of actors who led the show’s cast.

Seeing the original cast come together after many years, left the fans of the show emotional. One of them commented on Karan’s post, “So happy to see you all together 🙏🙏Amazing & Happy pictures 😘😘.” Another added, “Ohhhh we miss this bond..” A user also wrote, “Reunion of yrkkh🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy to see you all😍😍😍😍.” Some also mentioned how they miss watching Karan on the show and a few hoped this reunion was also attended by Hina Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee
Also read |Nisha Rawal opens up on Karan Mehra’s extra-marital affair, says she was mocked for her scars: ‘Ketchup lagakar…’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air on Star Plus since 2009. The show has witnessed many generational leaps.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh
Meet Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement