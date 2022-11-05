Karan Mehra on being accused by Rajeev Sen of having affair with Charu Asopa: ‘Main pehle apni cheezein solve karne mein laga hun…’

The battle of words between TV actor Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen is getting uglier by the day. After Rajeev accused her of having an affair with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor Karan Mehra, she called the accusations baseless and accused Rajeev of maligning her character. Now, Karan Mehra has also reacted to Rajeev’s accusations.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan said that he has no clue who Rajeev is. He also claimed that he hasn’t been in touch with Charu for almost 10 years. It was only recently that he met her for some work-related discussion, but they weren’t alone.

Karan said, “To suddenly have your name dragged into something like this, for someone else’s marriage... main toh pehle apni hi cheezein solve karne mein laga hua hun… ye toh kuch aur hi naya aa gaya hai... (I am already stuck solving my own issues and now this new thing has come up). It is quite disheartening that someone, without any basis of truth, can pull anyone’s name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

The actor is currently involved in a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha, in the past, accused Karan of domestic abuse and infidelity.

Also read | Karan Mehra breaks down as he speaks about divorce with wife Nisha, says he has no news about son Kavish for 1 year

In the interview, Karan said that he and Charu were not even friends. They were just colleagues who worked together on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and that too for a short period. Charu essayed the role of Karan’s character’s employee on the Star Plus show.

Ever since Karan’s name has been dragged into Charu and Rajeev’s dispute, Charu has been apologising to him. “I have been receiving calls and messages from her. She is apologising, saying, ‘Karan sorry, because of my personal thing, your name is dragged into it’.” She is saying, ‘Maybe he (Rajeev) couldn’t see anyone else on my page, so he took your name.’ In a Reel, we are clicking a photo together with several other people and Rajeev found it to be romantic,” Karan said.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Charu had explained, “In my entire Instagram, there’s just one video with another man. And it’s not a romantic Reel as he has claimed. It’s a professional video, a collaboration for an event. Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic?”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019 and announced their divorce a few months ago. However, they gave marriage another chance, only to separate again a few weeks ago. Amid the allegations and rumours, they briefly reunited for their daughter’s first birthday earlier this week.