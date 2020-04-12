Karan Mehra: I did audition for negative roles, but people are used to seeing me a certain way

Karan Mehra with wife Nisha Rawal and son Kavish. (Photo: Karan Mehra/Instagram) Karan Mehra with wife Nisha Rawal and son Kavish. (Photo: Karan Mehra/Instagram)

Television actor Karan Mehra, who became a household name with his character Naitik Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went live from The Indian Express’ Facebook page to talk about his life during the nationwide lockdown.

Excerpts from the live session:

How has lockdown been for you so far?

Lockdown has been good so far. We are at home and spending time playing with our son Kavish. This is what mostly my days are like. So, I urge my fans to stay patient, stay home and stay safe. We were, of course, not prepared for it (coronavirus pandemic). It is, of course, tough but we have to do it.

How are you keeping Kavish busy?

It is difficult to keep them (kids) occupied all through the day but we are trying our best. We are making sure to do something new. We have taught him about the coronavirus. Also, a good thing during the lockdown is that he has started talking a lot. He gets irritated too but we as parents have to be prepared and handle things well.

You have been away from the television. Any plans to come back to do a daily-soap?

I am looking for good shows and something new. I am also exploring digital space. So, once the lockdown is lifted, let’s see what happens.

How are you two spending time during the lockdown?

We had thought of a chat show of sorts for 21 days, which is keeping us busy. At 4, I chat with my celebrity friends where fans get to know more about their favourite celebrities. Nisha, on the other hand, chats with doctors, police and other people who are contributing in fighting coronavirus. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our fans engaged and informed.

The TV industry is suffering because of the lockdown.

Every industry is suffering. A lot of people are raising funds for the needy, which is good. As citizens too, people are contributing and doing their bit. The situation is grave but people are in this together.

People still remember you as Naitik. How hard has it been to get rid of the image?

Very difficult but it is something I have earned over the years. It is difficult to push it away from myself. However, I am happy that I earned so much love from the audience. Naitik is always going to be with me.

But has that image limited offers for you?

I did audition for negative roles but people are used to seeing me a certain way and that baggage is quite heavy on my shoulder but I hope I do get chances to explore different genres.

From a couple to becoming parents, how has your relationship with Nisha changed over the years?

A lot of things have changed. We have been together for 14 years now. I was lucky that I found the right girl in my life. She stood by me when I was nothing. I was so sure about her. When family extends, the relationship goes through a lot of things but that is a part of being married.

What are you looking forward to?

A music video, a short film ready for release and I am trying to venture into the digital space. So, I do have things in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd