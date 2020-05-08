PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s entertaining videos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal are quite active on social media. During the lockdown, both of them have started their individual chat shows on Instagram. Apart from that, the couple has also been keeping their fans entertained on TikTok with their fun videos.
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal also have a video series titled “KarNish parking lot diaries”, which they shoot in their parking lot.
Check out some of their fun videos here:
When Nisha does her makeup in the parking lot post midnight
@nisharawalmehra
#KarnishParkingLotDiaries ♥️ @realkaranmehra
While Karan Mehra seems to be low on energy after a hard day, his wife knows how to keep the spirits high
@nisharawalmehra
When bae can’t keep up with ur energy because the day has ended! @realkaranmehra #15svines #karnishparkinglotdiaries
Karan Mehra pulls Nisha Rawal’s legs in the video
@nisharawalmehra
The Late Night Parking Lot Diaries #KarnishParkingLotDiaries @realkaranmehra 😛🥰
As santisers go out of stock, Nisha Rawal decides to make them at home
@nisharawalmehra
#KarnishParkingLotDiaries @realkaranmehra @tiktok_india @tiktok No sanitisers available at the pharmacy so we decided to pick up ingredients!
For lovers like them, every day is a Valentine’s Day
@realkaranmehra
Bloopers #valentinesday2020
Dance like no one’s watching, says Nisha Rawal
@nisharawalmehra
#Karnish TikTok on demand @tiktok_india @tiktok @realkaranmehra #tainujaaniaetoja
But Karan gets quite conscious of his dance moves
@realkaranmehra
My FIRST tiktok ! How did I do guys ?! @parastomar @nisharawalmehra #showyourmoves #danceindia
Also read: #PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos
Nisha Rawal gives tips on how to woo an upset partner
@nisharawalmehra
#wohhainzarakhafakhafa toh hum tiktok use kar kay unhein manana chahtey hain ♥️ @realkaranmehra
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.