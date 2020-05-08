Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19

#PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s entertaining videos

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal also have a video series titled "KarNish parking lot diaries", which they shoot in their parking lot.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: May 8, 2020 3:37:35 pm
karan mehra nisha rawal tiktok videos Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have also started their individual chat shows on Instagram.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal are quite active on social media. During the lockdown, both of them have started their individual chat shows on Instagram. Apart from that, the couple has also been keeping their fans entertained on TikTok with their fun videos.

Check out some of their fun videos here:

When Nisha does her makeup in the parking lot post midnight

@nisharawalmehra

#KarnishParkingLotDiaries ♥️ @realkaranmehra

♬ original sound – Nisha Rawal – Nisha Rawal

While Karan Mehra seems to be low on energy after a hard day, his wife knows how to keep the spirits high

@nisharawalmehra

When bae can’t keep up with ur energy because the day has ended! @realkaranmehra #15svines #karnishparkinglotdiaries

♬ original sound – Nisha Rawal – Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra pulls Nisha Rawal’s legs in the video

@nisharawalmehra

The Late Night Parking Lot Diaries #KarnishParkingLotDiaries @realkaranmehra 😛🥰

♬ original sound – Nisha Rawal – Nisha Rawal

As santisers go out of stock, Nisha Rawal decides to make them at home

@nisharawalmehra

#KarnishParkingLotDiaries @realkaranmehra @tiktok_india @tiktok No sanitisers available at the pharmacy so we decided to pick up ingredients!

♬ original sound – Nisha Rawal – Nisha Rawal

For lovers like them, every day is a Valentine’s Day

@realkaranmehra

Bloopers #valentinesday2020

♬ original sound – realkaranmehra – realkaranmehra

Dance like no one’s watching, says Nisha Rawal

@nisharawalmehra

#Karnish TikTok on demand @tiktok_india @tiktok @realkaranmehra #tainujaaniaetoja

♬ original sound – varunsoni1

But Karan gets quite conscious of his dance moves

@realkaranmehra

My FIRST tiktok ! How did I do guys ?! @parastomar @nisharawalmehra #showyourmoves #danceindia

♬ original sound – realkaranmehra – realkaranmehra

Also read: #PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos

Nisha Rawal gives tips on how to woo an upset partner

@nisharawalmehra

#wohhainzarakhafakhafa toh hum tiktok use kar kay unhein manana chahtey hain ♥️ @realkaranmehra

♬ original sound – ashrafali961

