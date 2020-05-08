PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s entertaining videos

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have also started their individual chat shows on Instagram. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have also started their individual chat shows on Instagram.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal are quite active on social media. During the lockdown, both of them have started their individual chat shows on Instagram. Apart from that, the couple has also been keeping their fans entertained on TikTok with their fun videos.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal also have a video series titled “KarNish parking lot diaries”, which they shoot in their parking lot.

Check out some of their fun videos here:

When Nisha does her makeup in the parking lot post midnight

While Karan Mehra seems to be low on energy after a hard day, his wife knows how to keep the spirits high

Karan Mehra pulls Nisha Rawal’s legs in the video

As santisers go out of stock, Nisha Rawal decides to make them at home

For lovers like them, every day is a Valentine’s Day

Dance like no one’s watching, says Nisha Rawal

But Karan gets quite conscious of his dance moves

Also read: #PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos

Nisha Rawal gives tips on how to woo an upset partner

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd