Karan Mehra accuses wife Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair, claims he was physically assaulted by her boyfriend

Actor Karan Mehra, known for his work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, accused estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair on Thursday. He also accused Nisha’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Sethia of physically assaulting him.

Karan said that after his separation from Nisha, she has been living in his house and using his resources for her legal battles against him. As reported by Pinkvilla, Karan said, “Nisha has been portraying an image of a single mother, doing all alone but she is living in my 4.5 BHK, she has my business and is taking my money and fighting the case. My documents, money, laptop, everything is in that house.. how will you prove your innocence? It’s not easy. I’m not allowed to go to my own house. I was just given five pairs of clothes in one suitcase, and I roamed in it for nearly 5 months.”

Karan said that he was physically assaulted in his own house by Rohit. He shared that he was recovering from Covid-19 at the time of this physical altercation. He claimed, “He physically assaulted me under the pretext of being Nisha’s brother, and on the very same night, they both threatened that they will shoot me and my family.” Karan claims that he and his family members have been getting death threats from ‘no-caller ID numbers’.

The 39-year-old actor said that his wife is living with Rohit in the house that belongs to him. “Nisha Rawal, who isn’t divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sethia is her ‘munh-bole bhai’ of 14 years, who also did her ‘kanyadaan’,” he said.

Karan said that Rohit is a “chain smoker, consumes alcohol, gutka paan” and called his activities “morally questionable” as he is sharing the house with Nisha and Karan’s son Kavish. “That’s the reason I am fighting for the custody of my child. I have no access to my child. Rohit’s daughter ties rakhi to Kavish. Everyone (relatives) knows this and these two kids are involved, what will we tell them? I am fighting for the truth, I will go for it,” he said.

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are in the midst of a domestic dispute. In May 2021, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him. Nisha had accused Karan of having an extramarital affair at the time. She had also spoken about the same during her time in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp.