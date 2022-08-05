Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of using their son Kavish: ‘He is not living in an ok space’

Actor Karan Mehra on Thursday held a press conference to talk about his estranged relationship with wife Nisha Rawal. After accusing Nisha of having an extramarital affair, Karan opened up about the torment he had to face in the last 14 months. The actor also said he wants to fight for his son Kavish’s custody, given the child has been put in an ugly space by Nisha.

Karan shared that he took the decision to come out and speak about the issues only for his son. “I have enough evidence to show to him. He is also a smart kid. When he grows up, I will give it all to him and ask him to judge for himself. I want him to know I tried my best,” he told reporters.

Sharing that he hasn’t seen Kavish in the last 14 months, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said he last met him when he went to pick his things from the house in November last year. “I gave him the gift I was carrying, and he just told me two things — ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you,’” he said, trying hard to hold back his tears. The actor added that this is when he decided that he will fight for his son, even if it takes him years, as he feels Kavish is not staying in a healthy environment.

Also Read | Karan Mehra accuses wife Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair, claims he was physically assaulted by her boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ | a free soul (@missnisharawal)

“He is not living in an ok space. I think he would be 100 times better living with me. Look at the façade that has been created on social media. Do you think that it’s giving the right picture? Have you seen how he is being used? He is shitting and she has uploaded that video too. Why do you need to do that?” he wondered.

Karan Mehra added that as a father, he has always been protective and had even refused to give media pictures and videos of his son when he was very young. He said, “I never wanted him to be available on public platforms. I didn’t want him to get affected. When he grows up, he will make his own choices. It’s just so sad how he is being used right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Karan also opened up about how the controversy affected his professional life. The actor said that he wasn’t in the space to get new work but is now looking after himself. He also added that his image was being tarnished and he was put on a media trail. When a journalist quizzed him about Nisha Rawal’s participation in Lock Upp and how she used the platform to share her side of the story, Karan replied, “I was called for Lock Upp even before her. It was my choice to not take up the show. She chose to do it and spoke about everything, which has worked in my favour.”

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012 after dating for four years. In June last year, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and filed charges against him. The latter claimed his wife was trying to frame him to extract a hefty alimony.