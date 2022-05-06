Karan Kundrra blushes and welcomes ‘warden’ Tejasswi Prakash on Lock Upp. Watch promo

‘Jailor’ Karan Kundrra welcomed his girlfriend, actor Tejasswi Prakash, as warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp. The two struck up a romance after featuring on Bigg Boss 15. In a new promo, shared by ALTBalaji, Karan introduces Tejasswi as a romantic song plays in the background.

Sharing the promo clip, ALTBalaji’s official Instagram handle wrote, “This jailer-warden chemistry is a must-watch!”

In the promo, both of them share flirtatious banter, and Tejasswi calls Karan ‘sweet’ and says that she is here to balance the sweetness. Karan says, “Ek aisi warden hai, jiske saamne aapka jailor bhi fail hai.” At the end of the promo, Tejasswi tells Karan that she wants time alone with the contestants, so he tells her to be a little gentle with them. There is much blushing and laughing as well.

In the previous promo, Tejasswi Prakash promised to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ (tyranny) on the surviving contestants, including Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula who are, so far, the confirmed finalists. Tejasswi shared her excitement about being part of Lock Upp. She said in a statement, “I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

In an earlier interview to Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra said that he was ‘destined’ to meet Tejasswi.”Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he said, adding the show helped him to “understand a lot about myself,” he said.

Lock Upp is set to have its finale on Saturday.