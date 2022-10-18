scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra comments on Vaishali Takkar’s death by suicide: ‘There are no problems that time can’t solve’

Actor Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide in Indore on Sunday morning and investigation is ongoing regarding the incident.

Karan KundrraActor Karan Kundrra encourages people to not give into the hard times. (Photo: Instagram/KaranKundraa/VaishaliTakkar)

The television industry was in for a shock when the news of actor Vaishali Takker’s death due to suicide surfaced. The actor, who was known for her role in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka, passed away in Indore on Sunday. Television actor Karan Kundrra, in a media interaction said that while the times are tough, everyone should remember the people who love them before falling prey to suicide.

Vaishali was reportedly found dead at her Indore home. According to PTI, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against her neighbour, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha. A five-page suicide note was found at Vaishali’s residence where she named Rahul for harassing her.

“Aapke parents hai, aapko chahne vale hai, pyaar karne vale hai, unke baare me soche. Stress hai but waqt har chiz ko theek kar deta hai (Your parents love and care for you, think about them. There is stress but everything is figured out with time). You just have to be strong. Times are not the best and stress bahot hai but ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna – aapko bhagawan ne yaha bheja hai aur koi bhi chiz aisi nahi hai jise waqt solve nahi kar sakta hai, use theek nahi kar sakta (God has put you here and despite the stress, one should remember that everything can be handled in time),” Karan said.

 

Apparently, Vaishali and Rahul’s fathers were partners in business and had known each other for a long time. As per reports, Rahul and his wife have been booked by the police. Vaishali started her career with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but it was Sasural Simar Ka which brought unparalleled success to her as an artist.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:23:04 am
