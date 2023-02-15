Karan Kundrra on two-hero show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: ‘Gashmeer and I are both confident and secure’

On Monday, Colors TV launched Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a show about two werewolf brothers, who fall in love with the same girl. While it’s touted to be a take on Vampire Diaries, the makers have promised a different and engaging love story. Popular stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani play the ‘bhediyas’ while Reem Sameer Shaikh will be seen in the role of their lady love.

Indianexpress.com recently chatted with Karan Kundrra about associating with a two-hero show, his fascination towards the shape-shifting genre and whether he has ever fought for love.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What brought you to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?

Can I be honest? The money is very good (laughs). It was also Veer. When I got the first narration, something just clicked. I was shooting for a film then and was also hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. For a moment, I thought it is TV and hence will be time-consuming. But the way the show and this character are written, I had to say yes. I have done shows where the hero and villain are built up to a massive scale, but it’s not the case here. Veer is just negative and has no redemption or cushioning to justify his actions. He only has the audience, if they like him it will work.

So aren’t you scared? What if they don’t like you?

As I told you, Veer is not grey. He is black, and there is nothing good about him. However, I am sure there are people who have a dark side to them that they cannot bring forward. I think for all of them, he will be relatable. If not, there would be people who would want to beat him up. Honestly, the scarier part is that he has no reason to be bad. We are not justifying it or showing a back story. He is what he is and I am sure the audience will accept him.

While we have seen two-hero films, it’s a rarity on television. How comfortable were you with the idea of sharing screen space with Gashmeer Mahajani?

I look at it quite differently. Gashmeer comes with his experience, me with my own legacy of work and Reem with her popularity. Together we are creating something memorable. I think all of us are people who want to know what we can bring to the table rather than what we can take back. It’s only now that you guys are talking about it that I feel it’s a big deal. I think we are all experienced, confident and secure people. I strongly believe we are working together rather than against each other.

You did Fanaah and now this show. Do you think makers look out at you specifically for such parts?

Honestly, I am a big fan of horror, occult and sci-fi. I did 1921 and then Fanaah. I do find the genre very interesting. I think it’s a personality trait. The stories that I write are also in the same genre — horror, multidimensional love stories, time travel. I think I am naturally drawn towards it and also ace it.

After Bigg Boss 15, it seemed like you would take the film route. How do you look at working in different mediums together?

Before Bigg Boss, I had shot for a film and did another once it ended. I have two releases this year and honestly, this was a limited series, so it was feasible. Also, I must add that today the audience pool is so huge. Someone like Anees Bazmee cast me for what I can do as an actor. However, there are people who know me from a show I did 10 years back. Then there are youngsters, who know me as the angry judge from Roadies and are shocked that I have a girlfriend, who calls me Sunny. They don’t even know I have done daily soaps. Everyone will remember you for what they have liked you in. I think today it’s all about what value you can add to a project. I am sure there would be times when people would want to take me knowing I am saleable and it would be easier to promote the film.

It’s been 14 years for you in the industry. Tell us what did it take to build the brand Karan Kundrra?

I think it just happened, I was truly blessed. I have just been very honest about everything, be it professional or personal. My audience has always known about my work, who I date, who I hate, what I do, what I don’t, and everything. They connect with me on a personal level. Also, I have never been arrogant about my good times and never shied away from talking about my failures. And from what I have heard, this openness has worked in my favour. Today, they consider me as one of their own.

Lastly, just like Veer, has Karan Kundrra ever fought for love?

I have been fought for (laughs). I can and will do anything for my loved ones. But thankfully I have never had to fight for it, and I realised this only after you asked this question.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs Monday-Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV.