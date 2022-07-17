Tejasswi Prakash on first date with Karan Kundrra: ‘It was a very, very special night…’

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are revelling in the success of the release of their recent song Baarish Aayi Hai, which is based on lovers trying to make time for each other. The couple, who began a relationship during their Bigg Boss stint last year, admitted that they are struggling to find time for each other owing to their hectic schedules.

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Karan was asked whether they identify with the song’s theme ever since they left Bigg Boss. He answered, “It’s just getting worse and worse, but touchwood.” Tejasswi answered that Karan is busy with his shows and that they always crave for time with each other, and they make special effort to meet or talk on the phone before sleeping. Karan apparently calls Tejasswi and tells her that this feels like a ‘long distance’ relationship and he hates it, and demands that she be around him, words that Tejasswi truly appreciates.

Talking about their ‘impromptu’ date, Tejasswi said, “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. It was a very, very special night.”

The couple is referred to as TejRan by their fans. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Tejasswi mentioned that Karan is ‘eager’ to get married, for the first time in his life. Karan said, “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them.”