Baarish Aayi Hai: Karan Kundrra gives a glimpse of his romantic music video with Tejasswi Prakash, watch

Television’s most loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to feature in a music video together. Titled “Baarish Aayi Hai”, the song is an extension of the earlier monsoon songs “Baarish” and “Baarish Ban Jana” and is termed as the ‘rain anthem of the year’. While the song will release on July 14, the actor shared a teaser video on Tuesday giving a glimpse of what’s in store for fans.

“Aisi #BaarishAayiHai… 🌧❤How will this story go? Find out on 14th July at 11am, only on @vyrloriginals @youtubeindia channel,” he wrote while sharing the video. The romantic number has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben.

In the teaser, we see the much-in-love couple sharing some romantic moments together in the rain. Towards the end, Karan and Tejasswi seem to head their separate ways, as he unwillingly gets her to steps inside a car, while getting on a bike himself. The ‘Baarish’ series songs have presented the beauty of love, heartbreak and then reunion. While “Baarish” featured Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan starred in “Baarish Ban Jana”.

As expected, fans could not hold their excitement as they showered Karan and Tejasswi with love and wishes. “So cuteeee cantt wait brooo 😍❤,” wrote a fan, while another added, “bss happy ending de dena 😭😭.” Others called the teaser “beautiful”, “soothing song” and even complimented the actors’ chemistry.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 and developed a close bond. The two soon fell in love and even proclaimed their affection on national television. While the two are rumoured to have been engaged, the actors say they are busy with work and will take the next step when the time is right.

On the work front, Karan is seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors while Tejasswi is playing the lead role in Naagin 6.