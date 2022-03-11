Karan Kundrra steps out of Tejasswi Prakash’s house with ‘teeka’ on his forehead, fans speculate if wedding to happen soon

The fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who fondly call them ‘TejRan’, are waiting for the lovebirds to take their relationship to the next step. Recently, when Karan stepped out from Tejasswi’s house with his parents and had ‘teeka’ on his forehead, many speculated that the duo got engaged. However, Karan quashed all the speculations by revealing it is his parents’ wedding anniversary.

Late on Thursday evening, when Karan, along with his parents, was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house, many photographers stationed outside her house started congratulating him. When the actor enquired, “Congratulations for what?”, a photographer replied, “lagan ho gaya na..(You got engaged)”. On this, the actor said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that). Mom dad ki anniversary hai (It’s my mom, dad’s anniversary)”

Though Karan said it was his parents’ marriage anniversary, his fans are still speculating if he also got engaged to Tejasswi on the same day. A comment on Karan’s video from outside Tejasswi’s house read, “Congratulations both 👏 Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! 🤓 #TeamRoka.” Another fan noticed, “Hey tejasswi and karan dono ko tika laga hua hai Bhai dono ka tilak ho gaya hai rishta pakka😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their time inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. After coming out, they often went on dinner dates together. Also, Karan is often photographed on the sets of Tejasswi’s TV show Naagin 6.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Recently, he also featured with Tejasswi Prakash in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.