Karan Kundrra celebrates ‘first Holi’ with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Yes, we are obsessed with each other’

Karan Kundrra’s photo-dump on Instagram, on Saturday, was all about his cherished moments from the Holi celebrations with Tejasswi Prakash. Ahead of Holi, the two shot for a special video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote,” As long as we are together, every day is a celebration but this Holi, we are all set to celebrate different shades of love that keeps us going strong.”

On Friday, he shared a glimpse of how he celebrated the festival of colors with Tejasswi. Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, he wrote, “Yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!” However, he treated fans to more photos and spoke about how the couple is obsessed with each other. “lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point? our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin,” the caption read.

As soon as Karan shared the post, it received overwhelming love from his fans. “The best best best! We are obsessed with both of you too,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “you guys loook sooooo cuteeeee and always perfect together.” Fans, who lovingly call the two TejRan, showered them with a lot of love.

Earlier this week, Karan spoke about how Tejasswi wants to have 25 kids. He said that while he is unsure if he would be a good husband, he is sure that he will be an amazing father. He also spoke about his wish to have a daughter.

Karan and Tejasswi met during Bigg Boss 15. The two fell in love and continued their relationship after the show got over. While Tejasswi went on to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Karan was one of the runner-ups. Recently, Karan featured in the song ‘Kamle’. The video of the song featured the actor along with Akasa.