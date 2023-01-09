Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash dance together as they attend ‘Mata Ki Chowki’, watch

Actor-couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash attended the Mata Ki Chowki hosted by actor Sudha Chandran. Sudha and Tejasswi are currently a part of the television show Naagin 6. In the videos doing rounds on the internet, the couple performed the rituals together and also prayed to the goddess.

Tejasswi is also seen tying a religious cloth around Karan’s forehead after which they performed the aarti. Tejasswi was also seen dancing to the bhajans. Fans in the comment section were all hearts for the couple and dropped sweet messages in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “God bless them both with lifelong togetherness & happiness.” Few other fans said, “Jai mata di 🙏, may God keep you happy ever” and “Shaadi karo baat khatam karo.”

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi had opened up about Karan and had said, “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it’s with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realising. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that.”

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently together in romantic music videos Rula Deti Hai, and then in Baarish Aayi Hai. According to reports, the duo will be seen together on the new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.