Karan Kundrra stuns fans with a massive tattoo of Tejasswi Prakash’s face, but is it permanent?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular celebrity couples on television. Having met on Bigg Boss 15, the duo have continued to win over fans with their relationship and loving gestures for each other. Now, Karan’s latest romantic move has set social media buzzing.

At a recent Ramadan celebration in Mumbai, Karan stepped out in a purple kurta but it wasn’t his festive look that caught attention. The actor revealed a tattoo of Tejasswi’s face inked on the right side of his chest, leaving both paparazzi and fans surprised. While he proudly showed it off, he didn’t confirm whether the tattoo was permanent or temporary.

Karan gets Tejasswi Prakash’s face inked on his chest

Speaking to Buzzzooka Spotlight, Karan explained that the gesture was meant as a surprise for Tejasswi ahead of the release of her series Psycho Saiyaan. “Tomorrow her first OTT series is releasing and because the name is Psycho Saiyaan, I became Psycho Saiyaan. This was a surprise for Teju. She hadn’t seen it, but by the time I reach home, the video will reach her first,” he shared.

Netizens react

As expected, the internet reacted instantly. Fans flooded comment sections with messages praising the gesture, calling it “cute,” “unmatchable.”

A user wrote, “Tejasswi is the luckiest girl.” Another user commented, “Of course it’s temporary… Kk is also an actor, he has to work in future… this much effort he is promoting Teju’s show! We are in cloud 9.”

“Temporary or not, the gesture matters. You can see how proud he is to show it,” read another comment. Another user wrote, “I think it’s for fun or maybe for a shoot, but still… he knows how to grab attention!”

Karan and Tejasswi’s bond dates back to their time on Bigg Boss 15, where their friendship gradually turned into a relationship. The couple has remained together ever since and has even been living together for some time.

Karan on his relationship with Tejasswi

In a recent conversation with SCREEN, the actor shared that discovering love within a captive reality show turned out to be one of the most meaningful experiences of his life. “I was on a reality show when I found Tejasswi. What I really like about a captive reality show is that your true nature comes out very soon. All the filters are dropped within 7-8 days. There is no adulteration from the outside world, be it your managers, your family, or friends. You are alone, and you feel exactly what you feel. Nobody is guiding your judgment, so it’s the purest feeling,” Karan said.

Having been in a relationship with Tejasswi for five years now, he also opened up about the lesser-discussed realities of love. He added, “I would like to tell everybody that love is not what you see on Instagram, it’s very different from what is being told to you or shown to you in films or between couples you follow or idealize. It is so much more real, but I feel people take cues from all of these and start putting pressure on their relationships. That’s not how it is, it’s just the basic little things, not grand things.”

On the work front

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is stepping into a new phase of her career with her OTT debut in the romantic thriller Psycho Saiyaan, which also stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka and is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Beyond this, both Karan and Tejasswi are currently seen as contestants on Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh, which is streaming on JioHotstar. They are also set to share screen space in the upcoming Netflix show Desi Bling, scheduled for release later this year.