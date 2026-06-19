‘Shame on you’: Karan Kundrra defends seeking parents’ advice before proposing to Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra has responded to the criticism he faced after an episode of Desi Bling showed him discussing his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash with friend Dyuti Parruck and later seeking his parents’ perspective before taking the next step in their relationship.

The scene sparked a major argument between Karan and Tejasswi on the Netflix reality show after Dyuti informed her that Karan had spoken to his parents about her. The episode also triggered debate on social media, with some viewers questioning why Karan felt the need to consult his parents about marriage despite being in a relationship with Tejasswi for nearly five years.

Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan has addressed the controversy and defended his decision to seek advice from both friends and family.

Karan on asking friends and parents for advice

Explaining why Tejasswi was initially upset, Karan said it was an unusual situation for their relationship.

“This happened for the first time, so Tejasswi found it strange. But I explained to her that, for the first time, I had friends I could actually ask for advice.”

The actor questioned why people were surprised that he sought his parents’ opinion on a major life decision.

“If you won’t ask your parents, if you won’t ask your brothers, then who will you ask? Please explain that to me. If you want a third-person perspective, who are you supposed to turn to?”

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Karan also had a strong response for those who criticised him online.

“To everyone saying that I shouldn’t have asked my parents, laanat hai tum pe (shame on you). If you expect your boyfriend or future husband to stop caring about what his parents think or what their perspective is, shame on you. They are your parents. They raised you. Just because someone new enters your life doesn’t mean you forget their place and importance.”

He continued, “Jo log mereko comment kar rahe hain na ki you should not talk to your parents, bhai kon si duniya mein paida hue ho? Hindustan mein paida hue ho ki kahi Kardashians ke ghar paida hue ho tumlog (People commenting that I shouldn’t talk to my parents — what world are you living in? Were you born in India or in the Kardashians’ house?) I don’t know where people are taking their reference points from.”

Stressing the importance of family in his life, Karan added, “I am an Indian. I will always respect my parents, and their advice means the world to me. Go to hell.”

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Why Karan and Tejasswi are still not married

Karan also addressed the question he is most frequently asked by fans — why he and Tejasswi have not tied the knot yet despite being together for several years.

According to the actor, the issue is not whether they will get married, but when. “It is not a question of why; it is a question of when.”

Karan then said that as he proposed to Tejasswi during the filming of Desi Bling, and getting married before the show’s release would have affected the impact of that storyline.

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“We shot Desi Bling, and I proposed to Teju towards the end of the show. If I had gotten married before that episode aired, the proposal would have looked strange.”

He added that neither of them expected the show to take a year to release.

“We didn’t know it would take a year for the show to come out. We are also professional artists. We had signed up for the show, and if the engagement and proposal were part of the story, all of that would have fallen short if we had gotten married before the show’s release.”

About Karan and Tejasswi

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been together since 2021 after meeting on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their friendship on the show blossomed into a relationship, and they soon became one of the most popular couples among viewers, earning the nickname “TejRan.”

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The couple recently gave fans a closer look at their relationship through Desi Bling, where their arguments and emotional moments sparked speculation about a possible breakup. However, Karan put those rumours to rest in the show’s final episode when he proposed to Tejasswi in a romantic setup in Dubai.

The couple have not yet announced a wedding date.