Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash stays ‘sweet’ even during fights: ‘She knows what to say, when to handle me’

Television actor Karan Kundrra has been in a relationship with Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash ever since they participated together in Bigg Boss 15. Though Karan couldn’t win the trophy of the reality show, he did get a partner in Tejasswi, who according to him knows how to handle him best. For the couple, diamonds or lavish hotels don’t matter, their relationship is about “little things”.

In a new interview, Karan shared how Tejasswi gives him space whenever he gets angry, and discuss issues when he is fine and in a state to understand things. He told Bollywood Bubble, “She understands me very well. She knows what to say at what time to make me feel complete and handle me. Sometimes something happens and the next morning I realise, ‘I was a little irrational and unfair but still she agreed and was sweet about it.’ Then, I message her to say ‘Listen, I was wrong.’ And, she would say, ‘Yeah, I know. Now that you are fine, let’s discuss it.'”

The actor also shared how he is different from his girlfriend. While being fair is most important to him, for Tejasswi ’emotions are of utmost importance.’ He said, “It’s just a balance. It’s not about diamonds. It’s not about booking a seven-star hotel in Europe. Instead, it’s about little things. We fight, we have arguments, but that’s what a relationship is all about.”

Karan who was earlier in a relationship with anchor Anusha Dandekar, also said, “You’re not the same in every relationship. It’s about who you are dealing with.”

Fans of Karan and Tejasswi are looking forward to the couple taking their relationship to the next level. The couple is often asked about their wedding plans, but they seem to be not yet ready for marriage. Earlier, Tejasswi had told the Bombay Times, “It will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen.”