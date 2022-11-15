scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash stays ‘sweet’ even during fights: ‘She knows what to say, when to handle me’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They have been together since then and Karan says Tejasswi very well knows how to handle him.

karan kundrra tejasswi prakashTejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for some time now. (Photo: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

Television actor Karan Kundrra has been in a relationship with Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash ever since they participated together in Bigg Boss 15. Though Karan couldn’t win the trophy of the reality show, he did get a partner in Tejasswi, who according to him knows how to handle him best. For the couple, diamonds or lavish hotels don’t matter, their relationship is about “little things”.

In a new interview, Karan shared how Tejasswi gives him space whenever he gets angry, and discuss issues when he is fine and in a state to understand things. He told Bollywood Bubble, “She understands me very well. She knows what to say at what time to make me feel complete and handle me. Sometimes something happens and the next morning I realise, ‘I was a little irrational and unfair but still she agreed and was sweet about it.’ Then, I message her to say ‘Listen, I was wrong.’ And, she would say, ‘Yeah, I know. Now that you are fine, let’s discuss it.'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The actor also shared how he is different from his girlfriend. While being fair is most important to him, for Tejasswi ’emotions are of utmost importance.’ He said, “It’s just a balance. It’s not about diamonds. It’s not about booking a seven-star hotel in Europe. Instead, it’s about little things. We fight, we have arguments, but that’s what a relationship is all about.”

Also read |Karan Kundrra on trolls he faces for dating Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Do these people have the capacity to reach us?’

Karan who was earlier in a relationship with anchor Anusha Dandekar, also said, “You’re not the same in every relationship. It’s about who you are dealing with.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

Fans of Karan and Tejasswi are looking forward to the couple taking their relationship to the next level. The couple is often asked about their wedding plans, but they seem to be not yet ready for marriage. Earlier, Tejasswi had told the Bombay Times, “It will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:23:07 pm
Next Story

Amit Shah’s firmness helped in smooth transition of power in Maha: Dy CM Fadnavis

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement