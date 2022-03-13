Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz celebrate Holi in new video, fans call it ‘perfect’

It’s been a while since Bigg Boss Season 14 and 15 ended, but viewers of the reality show haven’t left any opportunity to support fan favourite celebrities – Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. While the celebrities have been busy with their own projects, Colors surprised fans by sharing the video of an ad, which marks their first collaboration after Bigg Boss.

The video shows Nishant and Umar eager to put colour on Karan’s face on the occasion of Holi. But Karan is hesitant because he is waiting for someone special. Soon, Rubina makes her grand entry and Karan happily allows small screen’s favourite bahu to put colour on his face even as Nishant and Umar give him disapproving looks.

The ad ends with Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Rubina Dilaik wishing the audience a Happy Holi.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, has featured in several music videos, while Nishant Bhat will reportedly judge the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewani Junior.

Talking about being associated with the show, Nishant had told indianexpress.com, “We are in talks but I am not sure in which capacity will I be associated with the show. I want to be a judge and it would be a big step in my career. I would also feel God is kind if that happens. Otherwise, I may be the head choreographer, and I am okay with that too.”