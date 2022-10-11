scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

When birthday boy Karan Kundrra revealed what he ‘loves, hates and tolerates’ about girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra, who is celebrating his birthday today, talks about re-connecting with his fans thanks to Bigg Boss 15, finding love in Tejasswi Prakash and his Bollywood aspirations.

karan kundrra, tejasswi prakashKaran Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. (Photo: Karan/Instagram)

Karan Kundrra has been around in the television industry for more than a decade now. While he found fame after his first show, it’s after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 that the craze has multiplied tenfold. It’s also the show that got love back in his life, in Tejasswi Prakash. Today, the actor is turning 38, and the pictures doing rounds in the media give a glimpse of the glamorous party the couple enjoyed last night.

Sometime back, indianexpress.com had chatted with the birthday boy about ‘Karan 2.0’ we saw after Bigg Boss. While refusing to call it his second innings, the actor shared that the only change is how fans have now become more like family to him. “It’s not that my career got over and I was reviving it. However, yes, there is indeed a difference in popularity. People have seen me as an actor, host and judge and had formed an opinion. But now after seeing me 24X7, they have attached themselves to me as a family,” Karan shared.

The actor added how fans stay awake till the time he doesn’t reach home or have dinner. Many often check on his health and know every little detail about him.

Talking about finding love in Tejasswi, we asked if the constant glare of fans and media start taking a toll. Do they feel the pressure to put up a happy image all the time? “When we were on Bigg Boss, we were fighting on camera, and we don’t shy from doing it even now. We have always believed in doing what came naturally to us. Yes now, we are more focused on each others’ growth. That’s what we want. In the show, we couldn’t do that. All I want to say is that we aced our journey on Bigg Boss, and will do so now as well,” he shared.

We then asked him to pick the things that he loves, hates and tolerates about his girlfriend. Quick came the reply, “I love everything about her.” He elaborated on the same adding that it’s her simplicity that gets him swooning over her. “Whatever she is doing, she is so real. Even at public events, you will get to see how she is her parents’ loved daughter and my little girl.”

As for hate, the actor said that he and people around them have noted how she often gets manipulated by others. “Dusron ke baaton mein aajati hai (She listens to others). I think everyone close to us has noticed this. I just want her to listen to me,” he laughed, adding that there’s nothing that the two tolerate about each other.

On a final note, when we quizzed Kundrra about his Bollywood plans, he shared that he has always wanted to be part of good story, and work with great people. “Thankfully some interesting things are happening. I am in touch with some great filmmakers. Let’s see how it goes about.”

Happy birthday, Karan Kundrra!

11-10-2022
