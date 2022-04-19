Karan Kundrra says he was ‘destined’ to meet Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss, reveals marriage plans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the ‘it couple’ ever since the two fell in love on Bigg Boss. In a recent interview, Karan was almost in tears when Tejasswi poured her heart out in a voice message to him. In the message, Tejasswi spoke about how Karan is “somebody who has changed my life.”

As Karan sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla, a voice note from Tejasswi was played where she said, “I just like to tell all the people that I am so lucky to have you in my life. You really are somebody who has changed my life. You are someone who has seen so much in me, and it’s really made me believe in myself more, be more confident about myself and believe in love again,” she said. Tejasswi promised Karan that she will “always try and be even five percent of how nice you are because you have never asked for anything more.”

She showered Karan with praise for his work ethic and personality. “Karan is somebody who has only craved love, and that’s all he wants. I have never seen anybody who’s more driven, so dedicated towards his work. There is not a second where he doesn’t think about his work. He’s always just busy in his head,” Tejasswi said in the message. And before concluding, Tejasswi said, “I hope and pray you get everything that you deserve. I am already so proud of you and just keep going. You have me with you always and forever till I die. I love you.”

A visibly moved Karan shared that Tejasswi had never expressed her love in so many words, prior to this. Asking for the voice note “immediately”, an emotional Karan said, “She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me.”

Revisiting his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi.

“Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he said, adding the show helped him to “understand a lot about myself.”

On a concluding note, when asked about when he is going to pop the marriage question to Tejasswi, he said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”