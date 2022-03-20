Karan Kundrra says he has discussed marriage with Tejasswi Prakash, recalls her first meeting with his family

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have never shied away from talking about their relationship. The two found each other on Bigg Boss 15 and since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to know when they will tie the knot.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan revealed that they have discussed the topic. However, he refrained from giving more details. The actor said that his wedding with Tejasswi has been already decided by their fans. “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When Siddharth asked if he is ready to tie the knot with Tejasswi, Karan said he has always been ready. “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss),” he replied.

As the conversation proceeded, Karan answered some of his fans’ questions. One of them asked the actor how he feels about being tagged as the ‘best boyfriend’, to which Karan replied, “It happened because of the way Tejasswi has reacted and acknowledged me.” Karan expressed that he is happy about how everything is “happening organically” in his relationship with Tejasswi.

Before concluding the conversation, Karan recalled his family’s first in-person interaction Tejasswi. He remembered how they had virtually met Tejasswi during a Bigg Boss task. “Its very important for me to know what my parents think about my partner. They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her,” Karan said, adding, “They called her heart of the family.”

He continued, “Me, dad and Tejasswi are pretty thick. My father is super fond of her. Teju’s mom is fond of me.” Karan and Tejasswi are often spotted together. They were also seen hanging out with their respective family members. The two, fondly called ‘TejRan’, have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15.