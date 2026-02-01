Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under constant scrutiny: ‘Love is not what you see on Instagram’

Actor Karan Kundrra is currently exploring the reality show space. While he appears on Laughter Chefs 3 alongside his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Karan is also hosting MTV Splitsvilla 16 with Sunny Leone. A seasoned host of dating reality shows, Karan seems to have gained considerable insight into love, especially after finding it himself on a captive reality show in 2021. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, Karan opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi and shared how social media often creates an illusion around love stories. His co-host Sunny Leone also pointed out how Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship is constantly under scrutiny.
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s love story
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love on the show. The actor says that finding love in a captive reality space was the best thing that happened to him. “I was on a reality show when I found Tejasswi. What I really like about a captive reality show is that your true nature comes out very soon. All the filters are dropped within 7-8 days. There is no adulteration fromthe outside world, be it your managers, your family, or friends. You are alone, and you feel exactly what you feel. Nobody is guiding your judgment, so it’s the purest feeling,” Karan shared.
Being in a relationship with Tejasswi for five years now, Karan also spoke about the reality of love stories that no one talks about. He said, “I would like to tell everybody that love is not what you see on Instagram, it’s very different from what is being told to you or shown to you in films or between couples you follow or idealize. It is so much more real, but I feel people take cues from all of these and start putting pressure on their relationships. That’s not how it is, it’s just the basic little things, not grand things.”
‘Karan-Tejasswi’s love life is under scrutiny all the time’
While Karan Kundrra’s co-host from MTV Splitsvilla 16, Sunny Leone, agreed with his views, she also revealed that she feels bad for the actor given the constant attention his relationship receives. Sunny said, “Compared to my relationship, Karan’s relationship is more in the limelight because they both are on TV doing similar shows. They both are under a magnifying glass, their love life is completely under scrutiny all the time, and I feel bad for them.”
Sunny also shared her take on lov: “Sometimes people don’t realize that along with the amazing times, there are also some low, horrible times, and it’s all about how you grow with the person you are with, accept the fact that they make mistakes, and you have to get past arguments. It’s not always easy.”
