Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under constant scrutiny: ‘Love is not what you see on Instagram’

Actor Karan Kundrra is currently exploring the reality show space. While he appears on Laughter Chefs 3 alongside his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Karan is also hosting MTV Splitsvilla 16 with Sunny Leone. A seasoned host of dating reality shows, Karan seems to have gained considerable insight into love, especially after finding it himself on a captive reality show in 2021. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, Karan opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi and shared how social media often creates an illusion around love stories. His co-host Sunny Leone also pointed out how Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship is constantly under scrutiny.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love on the show. The actor says that finding love in a captive reality space was the best thing that happened to him. “I was on a reality show when I found Tejasswi. What I really like about a captive reality show is that your true nature comes out very soon. All the filters are dropped within 7-8 days. There is no adulteration fromthe outside world, be it your managers, your family, or friends. You are alone, and you feel exactly what you feel. Nobody is guiding your judgment, so it’s the purest feeling,” Karan shared.