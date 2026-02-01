Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under constant scrutiny: ‘Love is not what you see on Instagram’

In an exclusive interview, actor Karan Kundrra shared his thoughts on love, saying that the love stories portrayed in films and on social media are often far from reality.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiFeb 1, 2026 05:01 PM IST
Karan Kundrra on relationship with Tejasswi PrakashKaran Kundrra on relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under limelight. (Photo: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)
Actor Karan Kundrra is currently exploring the reality show space. While he appears on Laughter Chefs 3 alongside his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Karan is also hosting MTV Splitsvilla 16 with Sunny Leone. A seasoned host of dating reality shows, Karan seems to have gained considerable insight into love, especially after finding it himself on a captive reality show in 2021. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, Karan opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi and shared how social media often creates an illusion around love stories. His co-host Sunny Leone also pointed out how Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship is constantly under scrutiny.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love on the show. The actor says that finding love in a captive reality space was the best thing that happened to him. “I was on a reality show when I found Tejasswi. What I really like about a captive reality show is that your true nature comes out very soon. All the filters are dropped within 7-8 days. There is no adulteration fromthe outside world, be it your managers, your family, or friends. You are alone, and you feel exactly what you feel. Nobody is guiding your judgment, so it’s the purest feeling,” Karan shared.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv) 

Being in a relationship with Tejasswi for five years now, Karan also spoke about the reality of love stories that no one talks about. He said, “I would like to tell everybody that love is not what you see on Instagram, it’s very different from what is being told to you or shown to you in films or between couples you follow or idealize. It is so much more real, but I feel people take cues from all of these and start putting pressure on their relationships. That’s not how it is, it’s just the basic little things, not grand things.”

‘Karan-Tejasswi’s love life is under scrutiny all the time’

While Karan Kundrra’s co-host from MTV Splitsvilla 16, Sunny Leone, agreed with his views, she also revealed that she feels bad for the actor given the constant attention his relationship receives. Sunny said, “Compared to my relationship, Karan’s relationship is more in the limelight because they both are on TV doing similar shows. They both are under a magnifying glass, their love life is completely under scrutiny all the time, and I feel bad for them.”

Sunny also shared her take on lov: “Sometimes people don’t realize that along with the amazing times, there are also some low, horrible times, and it’s all about how you grow with the person you are with, accept the fact that they make mistakes, and you have to get past arguments. It’s not always easy.”

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

