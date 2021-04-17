Karan Kundrra on his breakup with Anusha Dandekar: ‘I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet’

Karan Kundrra says he hasn’t moved on yet. The actor was in a long relationship with VJ-actor Anusha Dandekar. The news of their break-up last year, however left fans disappointed. While Anusha has found love in Jason Shah, Karan admits it is not easy for him to enter another relationship.

“I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it’s hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time. I am glad that I am back to being close to my family,” the actor told The Times Of India.

Anusha had accused Karan of cheating on her. When questioned about the same, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor said in the same interview, “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way” adding “I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?”

He said for him, the relationship ended quite a long time back but the couple kept trying to save it. “We were madly in love and even sacrificed a lot for each other. We tried hard to work it out, but unfortunately, in vain,” the actor added.

Karan’s explosive statement comes after Anusha’s Ask Me Anything session on Instagram during which she opened up on experiencing heartbreak.

When a fan questioned her about how she dealt with her breakup with Karan Kundrra, the MTV VJ wrote, “You know I wasn’t torn from inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose… I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense.”

Anusha made her relationship with Jason Shah official in March with an Instagram post.