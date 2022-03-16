Karan Kundrra says he ‘will be a good father’ but maybe not a good husband, reveals Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Akasa’s new song ‘Kamle’ has come out, his fans have been asking for an update on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Karan and Tejasswi met during Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. The two, who are often spotted spending time with each other, are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. However, the couple has routinely quashed the speculation. While Karan did not reveal anything about taking the next step in their relationship, he said that he feels he will be a better father than a husband.

“I will be a good father,” Karan told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. Reacting to Karan’s comment, Akasa, who was also a part of the conversation, said that Karan is also very protective. Stating the reason to why he thinks he would be a better father than a husband, Karan said, “I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids.” He said when he gets married, he wants a baby girl. As the conversation continued, Karan revealed Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids.

Akasa also opened up about her equation with Pratik Sehajpal. Akasa and Pratik formed a good connection in the Bigg Boss house. They were also seen spending time together post the show. Akasa clarified that she was “never in love with him.” She said the two share a Tom and Jerry-like relationship. “We are such good friends,” she concluded.

Akasa and Karan’s song “Kamle” is a wedding track, which released on Tuesday. The song marks Karan’s second single. Earlier, he featured in the music video “Rula Deti Hai” in which he was seen opposite Tejasswi. Karan is currently involved with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is busy with Naagin 6.