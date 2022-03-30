Karan Kundrra lashes out at paparazzi for following Tejasswi Prakash inside her home: ‘Meri girlfriend hai…’

TV actor Karan Kundrra recently lost his cool when the paparazzi followed his girlfriend and Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash to her home. In a new video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Karan looks visibly upset as he mentions an older video where a few photographers tried to enter Tejasswi’s house when she returned home from work.

When the paparazzi met Karan at the Mumbai airport, he told them, “Arre woh safe nahi hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hain, aise accha thodi nahi lagta hai. Maine band karwa dia, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye maine. Ye sab pasand nahi hai. Ladki hai woh. Mazaak thodi hai, izzat karte hain, respect karte hain iska matlab ye thodi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Toh galat laga mereko. Meri girlfriend hai, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (It is not safe. They are entering her house. I won’t allow this. I have added a black tint to the car glasses now. I don’t like this. She is a girl. It’s no joke. If we respect you, it doesn’t mean you will enter the house.)

The actor got the support of his fans on the video. Many said his reaction was much-needed and others noticed how protective he is of his girlfriend. A comment on the video read, “That was needed kk 🙌”. Another wrote, “It was actually needed that was unacceptable behavior by paps😢.” A user also wrote, “Yes it’s not safe…there is a limit.”

In another video, Karan put Tejasswi on speakerphone and asked the photographers to apologise to her. When one of the photographers said sorry to Karan, the actor said in Hindi, “I know you haven’t done anything. Problem is, the guys who followed her (Tejasswi), I don’t know them.”

Karan and Tejasswi met on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. After several ups and downs, the two fell in love.