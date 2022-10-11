Tejasswi Prakash kisses boyfriend Karan Kundrra as he cuts his birthday cake, gets photos clicked with his parents. Watch

Television actor Karan Kundrra had a late-night birthday celebration with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The actor hosted his close friends and family members as he turned 38 on October 11. Photos from his birthday celebration surfaced on the couple’s fan pages on social media. Tejasswi also shared a series of pictures from the celebration and wished Karan. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ❤️ sunny @kkundrra

From the look of it, it looks like Karan and Tejasswi had a gala time celebrating the former’s birthday. A photo of him from the party had him giving a loud cheer before he cut his birthday cake. In the photo, Tejasswi sat beside him. He also kissed the Naagin 6 actor on her forehead before cutting the cake. The couple also posed with their parents for a photo in front of a beautiful backdrop. The board at the entrance of the party read, “Happy birthday Sunny. #karharmaidanfateh.”

Karan and Tejasswi twinned in their black outfits for the party. While Karan kept it casual in a black jacket and denim, Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a black dress. As they stood together to pose for the photographers, Tejasswi planted a kiss on Karan’s cheek.

Tejasswi and Karan’s love story began in the Bigg Boss house and their relationship has only grown since then. Their fans are eager to see them getting married, Earlier this year, when we had quizzed Tejasswi if marriage is on the cards, she said, “I don’t know, Karan hasn’t asked me yet.”

Tejasswi further shared that Karan already feels he is ready to get married. “Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice.”