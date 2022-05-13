The Khatra Khatra Show: Karan Kundrra’s kiss leaves Tejasswi Prakash blushing, but Farah Khan spoils their romance

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are in for some love-soaked moments in the upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show. In a promo released by the makers on Friday, we get a glimpse of the TV couple, popularly addressed as ‘TejRan‘ by fans, indulging in mushy romance on the show.

In the video, we see Karan and Tejasswi dancing to the song “Samjhawan” from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. During TejRan’s performance, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and Rahul Vaidya have their share of fun on the stage.

A promo of actor Sara Ali Khan on the show was also released recently. We saw her trying to copy her father Saif Ali Khan’s hook step from the song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. While she managed to pull off the hook step, she failed to recreate the dance steps of “Maa Da Ladla”, and got kicked by a puppet of Rajesh Khanna. Aditya Narayan and Karan Patel also appeared with Sara in the episode.

Created and produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the ongoing season of The Khatra Khatra Show has more than 50 popular celebrities indulging in some rib-tickling tasks, awkward dares and funny games. Farah Khan appears on the Friday episodes as a special host to add more fun.

The Khatra Khatra Show streams Monday-Friday at 7 pm on Voot, followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 11 pm.