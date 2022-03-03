Karan Kundrra is the new jailor for Lock Upp, threatens to get contestants ‘back in line’ for Kangana Ranaut’s reality show

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra has joined Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp as the new jailor. Alt Balaji shared a new promo of Karan threatening to get the contestants in line. The promo opens with him saying, “Sharaft kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them).”

Karan continues as we see photos of the contestants pop up on the screen, “Aa raha hun mai queen ke is badass jail me in sab ko line pe laane. Asli atyachari khel to ab shuru hoga (I am coming to the queen’s badass jail to bring these people back to discipline).” Fans are excited, going by the flood of comments on the video. One commented saying, “Karan is back to set fire to our screens again!” Another commented, “Killer!”

At present, Lock Upp has 14 contestants — Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde. The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and is being live-streamed on MX Player and ALT Balaji platforms.

Karan Kundrra will soon be seen in a new music video with Tejasswi Prakash. The two had formed a close romantic bond during their time together on Bigg Boss 15.