‘Not doing Bigg Boss 15 to revive my career’: Karan Kundrra reveals why he said yes to Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 15 began last night with 16 celebrities entering the Salman Khan hosted show. One of the biggest names on television, Karan Kundrra, is a contestant this season and given his grand entry, fans are betting on this ‘gabru’. The actor, who rose to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai has also been part of shows like Fanaah, Dil Hi Toh Hai among others. He has also played a gang leader in Roadies and a mentor in Love School.

Before entering the house, Karan Kundrra spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and chatted about why is doing Bigg Boss 15, his past with Anusha Dandekar and why he feels inspired by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s journey.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What brings you to Bigg Boss 15?

It’s not the question of what brings me here, it is about when I chose to do it. I have been in talks with the team for six-seven years now, but we all know Bigg Boss is a massive commitment. Earlier, I would often get busy with something and wouldn’t have the dates. There was also an apprehension about myself and this show. However, this time, everything just fell in place.

What do you think would be the biggest challenges for you in the house?

I think Bigg Boss is all about challenges. It is one of the most watched shows and unless you work hard, you will not get the attention. It’s a show where you are stuck in close contact with a set of people. There would be tough situations and pressure. It can be easy to break down and become weak but that’s the challenge, and honestly, one can never be prepared for it.

Given you are a known face, do you think it will be an advantage when it comes to votes, or the expectation can become overwhelming?

I am not doing the show to start or revive a career, I am here to entertain my fans. Yes, there is the baggage of being a successful name but I am here for my audience. They have loved me for who I am, and honestly, I won’t even have control of what’s happening outside. So I can either stay focussed and take each day as it comes or keep worrying about what people are thinking about me. I really don’t know what’s going to happen inside, so no point fretting over it. Also, I think Bigg Boss is a show where you can win hearts for being you. So I might have an advantage for a week, but later it’s all about how I conduct myself.

We have seen you play many characters but what can we expect from the real Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15?

I think I am going to surprise myself in the show. I have traveled the world and now is the time to introspect and explore who I am from inside. With no phones or friends, it would be an interesting experiment. All of us in normal circumstances have an image of ourselves and we behave in a certain way. However, in a pressure situation, it changes. I want to know if I am the man I think I am. Hence, apart from the audience, I too would be judging myself.

We have seen your reactive side when you slapped a contestant on Roadies. How are you going to control that in this show?

(Laughs) If someone thinks they can slap their sister, they really can’t. Also, I feel everytime I get myself into controversies is when I am standing up for someone else. There is a rational reason for my actions. I do get angry and take a stand when it’s worth it. If someone is doing anything to just irritate, well they don’t matter. However, I am not at all easy to handle when I am angry.

Also, your breakup with Anusha Dandekar caused quite a controversy. Given the format of Bigg Boss, what if your past is brought to the fore. Are you ready to face it?

Since the start of my career, I have been open about everything about my life. I chose this profession and have never shied away from anything. As for my past, whatever I had to say is already in the open, there is nothing to hide. I don’t think these things will ever make me weak. I have always been an outspoken person. Whatever is happening since the last two years is old news.

And will you be open to falling in love again, may be in the show?

When you are in a pressure situation and stuck with a person, they become your universe. I have always advised even my contestants that in such circumstances, emotions and adrenaline are heightened. What matters is your equation with that person once you are out of that space. I am not in a state of mind to indulge in something flimsy or frivolous, so I don’t think anything will happen inside.

Your good friend Vikas Gupta is touted to be the ‘mastermind of Bigg Boss’, any advice he gave you to survive the game?

I did have a conversation with him, but one needs to understand that we are very different people. We will react to situations and people differently. Bigg Boss is about your connections and that one can never predict. I have taken all the advice I could, from Vikas, Aly Goni, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. They are all my friends who have done the show.

Your post after Sidharth Shukla seemed like you were chatting with friends about his success post Bigg Boss. Did his journey also play a hand in making you say yes to the show?

I do think Sidharth’s journey has been one of the most aspirational stories in Bigg Boss. The way he played and portrayed himself, he just stood out. He had his flaws and weaknesses and he never shied away from showing his true self. Sidharth being so fearless was his biggest strength and I think it’s one of the best journeys.

