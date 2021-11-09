Karan Kundrra gifts a pendant to Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan says ‘Teju ko pyar hogaya’. Watch video

Many felt that romance will be out of the picture after lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 last weekend. However, with Raqesh Bapat’s entry, fans have been treated to some sweet moments between him and Shamita Shetty. Another couple that’s grabbing attention with their chemistry is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the upcoming episodes, Tejran fans will see them getting cozy on the show.

As per a promo shared by Colors, Karan and Tejasswi are seen sitting in the garden area, as the latter asks him who is he showing secret gestures. He then takes her to a corner and gifts Tejasswi a pendant. Karan even helps her wear it as she is seen blushing. Karan shows a heart sign towards the camera, while the Swaragini actor grins ear to ear. Co-contestant Afsana Khan, who was a silent spectator to the romantic moment, steps in and exclaims, “Teju ko pyar hogaya (Tejasswi is in love)”.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have known each other for quite some time as they worked together in Flipkart show Ladies vs Gentlemen. While they started their journey as friends, over the last couple of weeks, their fondness for each other has added the much-required tadka in the episodes. However, the bond has also received criticism as a section of the audience feels that the two decided to come together only after they were ranked first and second in the season by Farah Khan.

Their former co-housemate, singer Akasa Singh was often seen rooting for the couple and tried her best to bring them together. However, once Akasa got evicted, she mentioned how she felt stupid trying to set them up as she feels that Tejasswi’s feelings were not genuine and may have been just for the eyeballs.

“Just before I walked out, Karan even asked me ‘zyada hogaya kya’. I told him that yes, now take a backseat and see how things are moving. It actually started after Tejasswi asked me why Karan was not talking to her much. I was shocked, but I trust too easily and always give people the benefit of the doubt. Karan is like family and even when he told me that he likes her, I was surprised. And I do regret playing cupid between them. I thought it was genuine but now that I have time to think, I am not sure. I don’t know if it’s the channel’s plan or theirs but if I realised it earlier, I would have warned Karan,” she shared.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.