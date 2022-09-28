Karan Kundrra is ‘fearing for life’ as Tejasswi Prakash ‘bullies’ him. See hilarious post

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra recently shared a set of pictures with his girlfriend and actor Tejasswi Prakash. In the caption, he mentioned that she ‘bullied’ him while getting the pictures clicked. Tejasswi, unapologetically, affirmed that she did bully him.

The photos shared by Karan seem to be from a photoshoot that the actor did with Tejasswi. In the first picture, Tejasswi is sitting on Karan’s leg. In the second click, she is trying to pull his neck and in the last photo, Karan is sitting alone on a sofa chair. The duo look stunning as they sported a casual look for the photoshoot.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Karan wrote, “trust me she bullied me into it..! 😉the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life 🤣😂.” He got a reply from Tejasswi on the post. She commented, “Wait for some amazing moves by the one and only @kkundrra Hell yeah I bullied him into it #boss.”

As Karan shared the post, actor Karan Arora commented on it, “Meri bhabhi itni cute hai aur aap aise captions dal rahe ho 🙅🙆😡 (My sister-in-law is so cute and you are writing such things about her).” TV producer Sharad Chaudhary hinted that the couple might get married next year as he mentioned in the comments section, “Agle saal byah 😉😉✌️ @kkundrra (Wedding next year)”. The fans of TejRan (as fans of Karan and Tejasswi address them) showered them with love. One of them wrote, “Perfect together🙌,” another added, “Subah subah din ban gaya.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, the two have been inseparable. They often profess their love for each other publicly.