Karan Kundrra’s father is proud of Tejasswi Prakash’s Dadasaheb Phalke win: ‘Bade bade logon ko nahi mila…’

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was held on Monday night with stars from Bollywood and television gracing the event. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher and R Balki were spotted walking the red carpet. While Alia and Ranbir Kapoor took home the award for Best Actor for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, respectively, small screen star Tejasswi Prakash won Best Actor in a television series for Naagin 6. This award is different from Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema, which is presented by the Indian government.

Tejasswi’s achievement left boyfriend Karan Kundrra and his father proud as they celebrated her big win. In a video shared on Karan’s Instagram story, the actor informed his father that Tejasswi has won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Senior Kundrra looked jubilant at the information and said that he was proud of Teju. As Karan added that he too is proud, his father cut him to say, “He’s less,” before the father-son duo broke into laughter.

As Karan further asked him about the award, his father said that it was one of the ‘best awards’ in the film industry. “Bade bade logon ko nahi mila, she is lucky at this young age she has got this,” his father shared adding, “God bless you Teju”.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15. While he fell in love with her soon she took her time before saying yes. Tejasswi won the show, while Karan ended his journey in the third spot. The two are today one of the most loved power couples in the industry.

Talking about his relationship with Tejasswi, the actor had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com, about whether the constant glare of fans and media start taking a toll. Do they feel the pressure to put up a happy image all the time? “When we were on Bigg Boss, we were fighting on camera, and we don’t shy from doing it even now. We have always believed in doing what came naturally to us. Yes now, we are more focused on each others’ growth. That’s what we want. In the show, we couldn’t do that. All I want to say is that we aced our journey on Bigg Boss, and will do so now as well,” he shared.

On the work front, Karan is playing a werewolf in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal while Tejasswi plays the lead role of a shapeshifting snake in Naagin 6.