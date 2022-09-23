Karan Kundrra clears the air about buying apartment with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘She walks ahead of me’

Actor Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked about couples in the Hindi television world. The two started dating after they participated in Bigg Boss 15. Lately there have been reports about the couple buying an apartment together. However, Karan has clarified that Tejasswi has bought an apartment on her own.

The actor took to Twitter to clear the air and commented on the post of a digital portal, which had uploaded a video of the couple and written, “Did #KaranKundrra and #TejasswiPrakash buy a home together?” To this, Karan commented, “Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me.. you should try it too.”

Check out the tweet –

Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me.. you should try it too ❤️😉 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) September 23, 2022

Fans were impressed with Karan speaking out for Tejasswi and praised him. One user commented, “100% right karan, We missed you a lot here, Love you so so much, Extremely proud of you and @itsmetejasswi. The way you two are shining, growing together, fulfilling your dreams, individually & together Many more to come.” Another user commented, “So proud of you both”

Karan and Tejasswi met during the season of Bigg Boss 15 and started dating. While there was a lot of bickering between them during the show initially, their relationship grew stronger with time. Few days back, there were reports of the two of them getting engaged, after Tejasswi uploaded a picture of herself wearing a huge diamond ring. Karan had to comment on Tejasswi’s post to clarify that it was an ad. commented, “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops,” he wrote.

The couple is often spotted together for dinner dates, events and drives. Both the actors have a dedicated fan-base and are often referred to as ‘TejRan’, a name given to them by their fans.